This demonstrates the investors’ strong confidence in InfraVia’s investment strategy that has delivered a solid track record over the last ten years. InfraVia investors’ base today consists in 85 international institutions, mostly insurance companies, pension funds and funds of funds based in Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East.

InfraVia intends to implement the successful strategy of its three predecessor funds, focusing on European mid-size infrastructure assets characterized by growth opportunities in the sectors of communication, energy, utilities, transportation and social infrastructure. InfraVia European Fund IV already closed a first investment in August 2018, acquiring Mater Private, the leading private hospital group in Ireland.

Founded in 2008, InfraVia Capital Partners manages EUR 4 billion across four funds invested in 28 companies, of which 10 were realized over the last two years.

Vincent Levita, CEO and founder of InfraVia Capital Partners, declared: “ We are very pleased with the success of this fundraising, in particular with the 100% re-up rate. This highlights investors’ recognition for the relevance of our value-add investment strategy. The high selectivity in our origination process combined to an efficient execution and a pro-active management of our portfolio companies will enable us to carry on delivering strong performances.”

InfraVia has been advised for this fundraising by First Avenue Partners (placement agent) and by Simmons & Simmons (legal).