Today Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with more than 1,300 listed issuers, launched a €500 million, 10-year bond issue, rated by S&P “A-”, with an annual coupon of 1.125% and listed on Euronext Dublin. Euronext N.V. is rated “A-, stable outlook” by S&P since 31 May 20191.

The order book reached an amount of more than €3bn, and was more than 6 times oversubscribed. The success of this transaction shows investors’ strong confidence in Euronext’s growth ambitions, strategy and solid credit profile.

The proceeds of the issue will be used to (i) pre-finance the outstanding shares of Oslo Børs VPS not already owned by Euronext, and (ii) for general corporate purposes in line with the Euronext’s strategy.

Crédit Agricole CIB and Societe Generale acted as Joint Global Coordinators, and ING and MUFG Securities acted as Joint active bookrunners on the transaction.