Launched in 2017, Tokeny Solutions provides all private markets securities issuers, from mid-cap companies and asset management companies to advisors like investment banks, with modular and user-friendly end-to-end solutions to issue, manage and transfer tokenized securities on public blockchain. Tokeny Solutions’ unique T-REX protocol [1] integrates compliance obligations into the digital asset smart contract, to create tokens compliant by design.

Tokenization [2] allows institutions to digitize financial assets, such as equities, debt-like instruments, funds and streamline administration to provide clients a digital-first service. Tokeny Solutions’ end-to-end platform enables the issuance and the management of tokenized securities throughout their lifecycle.

This investment complements Euronext’s position in the nascent digital asset industry, combining Tokeny Solutions’ token management expertise with LiquidShare’s post-trade solutions.

Selected as 2019 Startup of the Year at KPMG’s FinTech Awards Luxembourg, Tokeny Solutions will allow Euronext to onboard a renowned team in the digital asset industry, and broaden its client base towards private companies and investment firms.

Convinced of the long term impact of tokenization on the financial industry, Euronext is committed to developing solutions that continue to serve its clients and ecosystem going forward.