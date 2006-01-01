Founded in 2004, Enensys Technologies Group is a global designer and manufacturer of innovative professional equipment for the Digital TV Broadcast industry. The group is a key player in the broadcast value chain, at the heart of the industry’s stakes, specialising in solutions for optimising the transmission of video streams, from production sites to end-user receivers (WE OPTIMIZE).

The Group also offers solutions for securing and monitoring (WE SECURE) infrastructures as well as disruptive solutions to facilitate the monetisation (WE MONETIZE) of television networks.

Enensys Technologies (ticker code: ALNN6) was listed through the admission to trading of the 5,365,800 shares making up its equity, comprising of 1,542,667 new shares issued under a Global Offering The Global Offering was made up of a Public Offering that included an Open Price Public Offering and a Global Placement with institutional investors in France and other countries., after the full exercise of the extension option and before the potential exercise of the over-allotment option.

The admission and issue price was set at €11 per share. Market capitalisation was €59 million on the day of listing. The offering raised €17 million altogether.

Régis Le roux, CEO of Enensys Technologies, said: “We are proud to be listed on Euronext Growth thanks to the confidence of institutional investors and individuals. We now have the resources to accelerate our developments to capture the many opportunities offered by the strong growth of digital video broadcasting around the world.”