ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in Active ETFs and ETPs listed globally reached a new high of US$95.9 billion, following net inflows of US$3.59 billion and market moves during July, according to ETFGI’s July 2018 Global Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service.

“The S&P 500 gained 3.72%, international markets ex US were up 1.93% and emerging markets up 2.81%. Investors are still concerned about the impact of trade wars and Brexit,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and a founder of ETFGI.

At the end of July 2018, the Global Active ETF/ETP industry had 524 ETFs/ETPs, with 640 listings, assets of US$95.9 Bn, from 104 providers on 18 exchanges. Due to net inflows and market moves the assets invested in Actively managed ETFs and ETPs listed globally increased by 4.70% during July, from $91.6 Bn at the end of June and have increased 26.1% year-to-date, from $76.0 Bn.

Growth in Active ETF and ETP assets as of the end of July 2018

Fixed income products gathered the largest net inflows during July, with $2.86 Bn bringing the year-to-date total to $13.3 Bn. Equity based products gathered net inflows of $660 Mn during July bringing the year-to-date total to $5.10 Bn. Commodity based products experienced net outflows of $8 Mn during July 2018 bringing year-to-date net inflows to $1.90 Bn.

Top 20 Active ETFs/ETPs by net new assets July 2018: Global

Source: ETFGI data sourced from ETF/ETP sponsors, exchanges, regulatory filings, Thomson Reuters/Lipper, Bloomberg, publicly available sources and data generated in-house. Note: This report is based on the most recent data available at the time of publication. Asset and flow data may change slightly as additional data becomes available.

Investors tended to invest in short term, broad/aggregate fixed income funds during July 2018. The iShares Short maturity Bond ETF, trading under the aptly named (NEAR US), saw the greatest net inflows during July with $553 Mn. This was followed by the PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund (MINT US) with net inflows of $448 Mn during July. The top 20 Actively managed ETFs/ETPs, by net new assets during July, saw inflows totalling $2.90 Bn and collectively have $32.5 Bn in assets under management.