Assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry finished the month up 3.2%, from US$5.4 trillion at the end of March, to US$5.57 trillion, according to ETFGI’s April 2019 Global ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service.

“Markets appear to have returned to the relative calm they had grown accustomed to over the past few years. Returns for developed indices were higher in April compare to March. The S&P 500 finished April up 4.05%, with year-to-date returns of 13.7%, marking its best quarter since ‘09. The S&P Europe 350 fell -1.42% in March, as economic data from the region continues to send mixed signals, bringing year-to-date returns to 11.85%. The Topix 150 in Japan was up 1.14% in April, bringing year-to-date returns of 3.77%. Emerging & Frontier returns continued to outpace developed markets. The S&P Emerging BMI and Frontier BMI finished March up 1.11% and -0.87%%, bringing year to date returns to 6.12% and 9.87%, respectively.” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and founder of ETFGI.

At the end of April 2019, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 7,774 ETFs/ETPs, from 412 providers listed on 71 exchanges in 58 countries. Following net inflows of $45.94 Bn and market moves during the month, assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry increased by 3.2% from $5.4 Tn at the end of March, to $5.57 Tn.

Growth in Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of April 2019

Equity ETFs/ETPs listed Globally attracted net inflows of $34.74 Bn in April, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $71.04 Bn, substantially less than the $116.54 Bn Mn in net inflows equity products had attracted by the end of April 2018. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed Globally attracted net inflows of $12.35 Bn in April, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $68.62 Bn, considerably greater than the $33.62 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of April 2018.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF’s by net new assets, which collectively gathered $33.82 Bn in March, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $5.01 Bn alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets April 2019: Global

The top 10 ETP’s by net new assets collectively gathered $1.63 Bn in March. Invesco Gold ETC (SGLD LN) gathered $337 Mn.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets March 2019: Global