ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$60.55 Bn during November.
Following October trends, all regions but the Middle East and Africa continued to see positive net flows. Total assets invested in the global ETF and ETP industry rose 2.33% by the end of November, from US$4.95 Tn at the end of October, to US$5.06 Tn, according to ETFGI’s October 2018 Global ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
“While trade talks continue to make noise in the headlines, the very real prospect of slowing global growth appears to be filtering into market sentiment. A seemingly more reposed approach to monetary policy along with the China-US trade truce provided enough of a tailwind to lift US markets to finish in the green by the end of November, with the S&P 500 gaining 2.04% over the month bringing the year-to-date gain to 5.11%. Apart from the Eurozone, where various domestic issues continue to dominate, most developed markets closed the month with marginal gains, the S&P developed ex-US BMI was up 0.17% in November with year-to-date declines of 9.66%. EM and Frontier markets bounced back from the October fall, finishing up 4.61% and 1.94% respectively, softening year-to-date declines to 11.15% and 8.95%” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and a founder of ETFGI.
At the end of November 2018, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 7,636 ETFs/ETPs, with 14,913 listings, assets of $5.06 Tn, from 395 providers listed on 71 exchanges in 57 countries. Following net inflows of $60.55 Bn and market moves during the month, assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally increased by 2.33%, from $4.95 Tn at the end of October 2018, to $5.06 Tn.
Growth in Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of November 2018
Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $41.05 Bn in November, growing net inflows for 2018 to $312 Bn, less than the $418 Bn in net inflows at this point last year. Fixed Income ETFs and ETPs listed globally saw net inflows of $14.23 Bn in November, bringing net inflows for 2018 to $86.4 Bn, considerably less than the $140 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.
November marked the 58th consecutive month of net inflows into ETFs/ETPs listed globally, Year-to-date in 2018 there have been net inflows of $439 Bn, less than the $599 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.
Substantial inflows during November can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $29.7 Bn. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $3.73 Bn, the largest net inflow in November.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets November 2018: Global
Similarly, the top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.92 Bn by the end of November 2018.
Top 10 ETPs by net new assets November 2018: Global
Investors have tended to invest in core, market cap and lower cost ETFs in November.
