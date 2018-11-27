Following October trends, all regions but the Middle East and Africa continued to see positive net flows. Total assets invested in the global ETF and ETP industry rose 2.33% by the end of November, from US$4.95 Tn at the end of October, to US$5.06 Tn, according to ETFGI’s October 2018 Global ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

0Total Assets in ETFs and ETPs listed globally increase 2.33% to $5.06 Tn in November.

Net new assets gathered by ETFs/ETPs listed globally were $60.55 Bn in November.

58th consecutive months of net inflows into ETFs/ETPs listed globally.

“While trade talks continue to make noise in the headlines, the very real prospect of slowing global growth appears to be filtering into market sentiment. A seemingly more reposed approach to monetary policy along with the China-US trade truce provided enough of a tailwind to lift US markets to finish in the green by the end of November, with the S&P 500 gaining 2.04% over the month bringing the year-to-date gain to 5.11%. Apart from the Eurozone, where various domestic issues continue to dominate, most developed markets closed the month with marginal gains, the S&P developed ex-US BMI was up 0.17% in November with year-to-date declines of 9.66%. EM and Frontier markets bounced back from the October fall, finishing up 4.61% and 1.94% respectively, softening year-to-date declines to 11.15% and 8.95%” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and a founder of ETFGI.

At the end of November 2018, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 7,636 ETFs/ETPs, with 14,913 listings, assets of $5.06 Tn, from 395 providers listed on 71 exchanges in 57 countries. Following net inflows of $60.55 Bn and market moves during the month, assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally increased by 2.33%, from $4.95 Tn at the end of October 2018, to $5.06 Tn.

Growth in Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of November 2018

Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $41.05 Bn in November, growing net inflows for 2018 to $312 Bn, less than the $418 Bn in net inflows at this point last year. Fixed Income ETFs and ETPs listed globally saw net inflows of $14.23 Bn in November, bringing net inflows for 2018 to $86.4 Bn, considerably less than the $140 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.

November marked the 58th consecutive month of net inflows into ETFs/ETPs listed globally, Year-to-date in 2018 there have been net inflows of $439 Bn, less than the $599 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.

Substantial inflows during November can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $29.7 Bn. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $3.73 Bn, the largest net inflow in November.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets November 2018: Global

Similarly, the top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.92 Bn by the end of November 2018.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets November 2018: Global

Investors have tended to invest in core, market cap and lower cost ETFs in November.