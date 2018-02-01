›  News 
http://www.next-finance.net/en
News

ETFGI reports assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in the US reached a new high of US$3.73 trillion at the end of September 2018

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in the US reached a new high of US$3.73 Tn in assets, following net inflows of US$36.2 Bn in September, according to ETFGI’s September 2018 Global ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service.

Highlights

  • Total Assets in ETFs and ETPs listed in the US reached a record $3.73 Tn at the end September.
  • Net new assets gathered by ETFs/ETPs listed in the US were $36.2 Bn in September.
  • Equity products gathered the largest net inflows during September with $28.5 Bn, while commodity ETFs/ETPs experienced the greatest net outflows with $281 Mn.

“Developed markets were broadly up during September following positive economic data from the US, Japan and Eurozone, despite the US-China trade dispute and on-going political tension in Europe. Developed Markets ex-US gained 0.68% during the month while the S&P 500’s winning streak tapered off, gaining only 0.57%, with mid to small cap US equities closing down. Developing markets downward trend continued, with EM markets down 1.37% and Frontier markets down 0.18%, bringing year to date declines to 8.08% and 7.56%, respectively.” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and a founder of ETFGI.

At the end of September 2018, the US ETF/ETP industry had 2,188 ETFs/ETPs, assets of $3.73 Tn, from 144 providers listed on 3 exchanges. Due to net inflows and market moves the assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in the US increased by 0.54%, from $3.71 Tn in August 2018 to $3.73 Tn.

Growth in US Listed ETF and ETP assets as of the end of September 2018 Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in the US gathered net inflows of $28.5 Bn in September, bringing net inflows for 2018 to $137.97 Bn, less than the $223.2 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.

Fixed Income ETFs and ETPs listed in the US gathered net inflows of $4.66 Bn in

September, growing net inflows for 2018 to $56.16 Bn, less than the $94.7 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.

Commodity ETFs/ETPs listed in the US saw net outflow of $281 Mn in September, bringing net outflows for 2018 to $3.84 Bn, greater than the $1.93 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.

A large proportion of net inflows in September can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $25.64 Bn. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $5.01 Bn, the largest net inflows in September.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets September 2018: US The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $944.29 Mn by the end of September 2018.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets September 2018: US Investors have tended to invest in core, large cap, lower cost ETFs in September.

Next Finance , October 26

Add a new comment
tags
Share
Send by email Email
Viadeo Viadeo
Add a new comment

In the same section

Focus

News Institutional investor appetite is back for quant funds

The recent CTA performances encourage institutional investors to more closely monitor this type of hedge fund. Thus, according to Preqin, 52% of them wish to increase their exposure to this type of alternative strategy this year (vs 14% last (...)

Read article

RSS Feeds

News Feed
Jobs & Internships
Trainings
| | Sign In | |  Contacts | Credits | Terms of use | Site Map

Site | English | Francais | Mobile | Facebook | Twitter |

© Next Finance 2006 - 2018 - All rights reserved