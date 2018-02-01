Highlights

Total Assets in ETFs and ETPs listed in the US reached a record $3.73 Tn at the end September.

Net new assets gathered by ETFs/ETPs listed in the US were $36.2 Bn in September.

Equity products gathered the largest net inflows during September with $28.5 Bn, while commodity ETFs/ETPs experienced the greatest net outflows with $281 Mn.

“Developed markets were broadly up during September following positive economic data from the US, Japan and Eurozone, despite the US-China trade dispute and on-going political tension in Europe. Developed Markets ex-US gained 0.68% during the month while the S&P 500’s winning streak tapered off, gaining only 0.57%, with mid to small cap US equities closing down. Developing markets downward trend continued, with EM markets down 1.37% and Frontier markets down 0.18%, bringing year to date declines to 8.08% and 7.56%, respectively.” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and a founder of ETFGI.

At the end of September 2018, the US ETF/ETP industry had 2,188 ETFs/ETPs, assets of $3.73 Tn, from 144 providers listed on 3 exchanges. Due to net inflows and market moves the assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in the US increased by 0.54%, from $3.71 Tn in August 2018 to $3.73 Tn.

Growth in US Listed ETF and ETP assets as of the end of September 2018 Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in the US gathered net inflows of $28.5 Bn in September, bringing net inflows for 2018 to $137.97 Bn, less than the $223.2 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.

Fixed Income ETFs and ETPs listed in the US gathered net inflows of $4.66 Bn in

September, growing net inflows for 2018 to $56.16 Bn, less than the $94.7 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.

Commodity ETFs/ETPs listed in the US saw net outflow of $281 Mn in September, bringing net outflows for 2018 to $3.84 Bn, greater than the $1.93 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.

A large proportion of net inflows in September can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $25.64 Bn. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $5.01 Bn, the largest net inflows in September.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets September 2018: US The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $944.29 Mn by the end of September 2018.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets September 2018: US Investors have tended to invest in core, large cap, lower cost ETFs in September.