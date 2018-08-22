›  News 
http://www.next-finance.net/en
News

ETFGI reports assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in the US reached a new high of $3.71 trillion at the end of August 2018

ETFGI reported that ETFs and ETPs listed in the US reached a new high of US$3.71 Tn in assets, following net inflows of US$24.71 Bn in August, according to ETFGI’s August 2018 US ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report...

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported that ETFs and ETPs listed in the US reached a new high of US$3.71 Tn in assets, following net inflows of US$24.71 Bn in August, according to ETFGI’s August 2018 US ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service.

“On August 22, 2018 the S&P 500 marked its longest bull market - 3,453 days, without a bear market - a 20% drop from the index’s 52-week high. August was a strong month for U.S. equities with economic strength and strong corporate earnings pushing the S&P 500 to reach record highs and gain 3.26% during the month and up 9.94% year to date. Most non-US markets suffered declines during August due to investors’ concerns over trade tensions, Brexit, currency crises and a fear of contagion. Developed markets ex US declined 1.44% in August while up 0.46% YTD, EM markets were down 3.51% and are down 0.81% YTD and Frontier markets were down 4.50% and are down 1.66% YTD.” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and a founder of ETFGI.

At the end of August 2018, the US ETF/ETP industry had 2,173 ETFs/ETPs, assets of $3.71 Tn, from 143 providers listed on 3 exchanges. Due to net inflows and market moves the assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in the US increased by 2.11%, from $3.63 Tn in July 2018 to $3.71 Tn.

Growth in US Listed ETF and ETP assets as of the end of August 2018 Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in the US gathered net inflows of $19.67 Bn in August, bringing net inflows for 2018 to $109.44 Bn, less than the $200.41 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.

Fixed Income ETFs and ETPs listed in the US gathered net inflows of $4.90 Bn in August, growing net inflows for 2018 to $51.50 Bn, less than the $84.34 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.

Commodity ETFs/ETPs listed in the US saw net outflow of $2.59 Bn in August, bringing net outflows for 2018 to $3.55 Bn, greater than the $265 Mn in net outflows at this point last year.

A large proportion of net inflows in August can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $26.30 Bn. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV US) gathered $6.59 Bn the largest net inflows in August.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets August 2018: US The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $899 Mn by the end of August 2018.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets August 2018: US Investors have tended to invest in core, market cap and lower cost ETFs in August.

Next Finance , September 17

Add a new comment
tags
Share
Send by email Email
Viadeo Viadeo
Add a new comment

In the same section

Focus

News Institutional investor appetite is back for quant funds

The recent CTA performances encourage institutional investors to more closely monitor this type of hedge fund. Thus, according to Preqin, 52% of them wish to increase their exposure to this type of alternative strategy this year (vs 14% last (...)

Read article

RSS Feeds

News Feed
Jobs & Internships
Trainings
| | Sign In | |  Contacts | Credits | Terms of use | Site Map

Site | English | Francais | Mobile | Facebook | Twitter |

© Next Finance 2006 - 2018 - All rights reserved