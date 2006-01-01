ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today Global ETFs industry gathered US$123.35 billion in net inflows in March bringing Q1 2022 net inflows to US$305.63 billion. At the end of the month, assets invested globally in the ETFs industry increased by 2.7%, from US$9.82 trillion at the end of February to US$10.08 trillion, according to ETFGI’s March 2022 global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service.

Highlights

Global ETFs industry gathered US$123.35 billion in net inflows in March.

$305.63 Bn in net inflows in Q1 which are the 2nd highest, after the Q1 2021 record of $361.14 Bn.

Assets of $10.08 Tn invested in Global ETFs industry at end of Q1 are the 2nd highest on record.

Assets decreased 1.8% in Q1 2022, going from $10.27 Tn at end of 2021 to $10.08 Tn.

$1.24 Tn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.

34th month of consecutive net inflows.

Equity ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered $76.24 Bn net inflows in March 2022.

“The S&P 500 increased by 3.71% in March but is down 4.60% YTD. Developed markets excluding the US, increased 1.10% in March but are down 5.57% YTD 2022. Australia (up 10.46%) and Portugal (up 6.50%) experienced the largest increases amongst the developed markets in March. Emerging markets decreased by 2.27% during March and are down 6.52% YTD in 2022. Egypt (down 14.31%) and China (down 8.34%) witnessed the largest declines among emerging markets in March, whilst Brazil (up 14.51%) and Colombia (up 11.98%) gained the most.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of March 2022 The Global ETFs industry had 10,190 products, with 20,707 listings, assets of $10.08 Tn, from 628 providers listed on 79 exchanges in 62 countries at the end of Q1 2022.

During March, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $123.35 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $76.24 Bn during March, bringing Q1 net inflows to $210.75 Bn, lower than the $267.52 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted during Q1 2021. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs had net inflows of $23.96 Bn during March, bringing Q1 net inflows to $29.79 Bn, lower than the $40.66 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted at the end of Q1 2021. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows of $11.08 Bn during March, bringing Q1 net inflows to $19.59 Bn, higher than the 6.49 Bn in net outflows commodities products had reported in Q1 2021. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $10.12 Bn during the month, gathering net inflows of $32.97 Bn in Q1 2022, lower than the $48.16 Bn in net inflows active products had reported in Q1 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $58.78 Bn during March. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $9.50 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows March 2022: Global The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $13.55 Bn over March. SPDR Gold Shares (GLD US) gathered $3.92 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows March 2022: Global

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $13.55 Bn over March. SPDR Gold Shares (GLD US) gathered $3.92 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during March.