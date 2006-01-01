ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today reports ETFs and ETPs listed globally have gathered a record US$539.58 billion in year to date net inflows as of the end of October 2020. ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$52.21 billion during October, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record level of US$539.58 billion which is significantly higher than the US$399.88 billion gathered at this point last year and close to the US$571.14 billion gathered in all of 2019, according to ETFGI’s October 2020 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of the annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

“During October, the S&P 500 decreased by 2.66% due to the uncertainty of US elections and rise in virus infections. Developed markets outside the US fell 3.56% during October, 21 of 24 countries lost ground as a large portion of Europe announced new lockdown plans. Emerging markets reported positive a return of 2.04% in October.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of October 2020

The Global ETF/ETP industry had 8,508 ETFs/ETPs, with 16,897 listings, assets of $6.81 Tn, from 495 providers listed on 73 exchanges in 59 countries at the end of October 2020.

During October 2020, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $52.18 billion. Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $21.62 billion during October, bringing net inflows through the end of October to $193.18 billion, slightly higher than the $191.05 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted during the same period in 2019. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of $22.59 billion during October, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $197.14 billion, more than the $155.63 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted through the end of October 2019.

Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered 742 million in net inflows in October taking YTD inflows to a record $70.96 billion which is significantly more than the $18.52 billion net inflows gathered in all of 2019. Active ETFs/ETPs reported $7.29 billion in net inflows in October bringing YTD net inflows for 2020 to $58.76 billion, which is much greater than the $34.85 billion in net inflows reported in the same period in 2019.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $28.83 billion during October, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI US) gathered $3.69 billion alone.

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.47 billion over October. WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged – Acc (GBSP LN) gathered $632 million alone.

Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income and Equity ETFs/ETPs during October.