ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported net inflows of US$2.89 billion into ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe during May 2018, marking the 44th consecutive month of net inflows into European-listed ETFs/ETPs.
Net new assets are behind last year on both a year-to-date and monthly basis. The $2.89 Bn gathered during May 2018 was 77.2% less than the $12.7 Bn in net inflows during this month last year. Similarly, year-to-date net inflows for 2018 reached US$27.4 Bn at the end of May, which is less than the US$35.4 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.
According to ETFGI’s May 2018 European ETF and ETP industry insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service, assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe decreased by $10.5 Bn during May 2018. At the end of May 2018, the European ETF/ETP industry had 2,324 ETFs/ETPs, with 7,684 listings, assets of $819.7 Bn, from 66 providers on 27 exchanges.
Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered the largest net inflows of $2.07 Bn during May, bringing net new assets for 2018 to $23.7 Bn, which is lower than the $32.6 Bn in net inflows at this point last year. Fixed income products experienced their largest net outflows of the year with $714 Mn during May, bringing net inflows for 2018 to $4.20 Bn, which is also less than the $12.4 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.
The majority of net inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $15.5 Bn during 2018. The iShares Core MSCI EM IMI UCITS ETF (EMIM LN) on its own accounted for net inflows of $1.75 Bn. Notably, the top three ETFs/ETPs by net inflows year-to-date end had equity exposure outside Europe.
Similarly, the top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $3.17 Bn year-to-date during 2018.
During May 2018, Investors’ concerns around current geopolitical risks translated into a reduced appetite for products providing core equity exposure to the Eurozone and Germany.
July 17
