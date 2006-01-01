›  News 
ETF provider GraniteShares doubles AUM in Europe to $200 million in just six months

GraniteShares is seeing record levels of trading in its leveraged and short LSE listed ETPs. In Q3 2021, $300 million was traded, a 43% increase compared to the volume seen in Q4 of 2020.

ETP provider GraniteShares, which offers a range of 3x short and 3x leveraged ETPs on popular UK, US, and French stocks, has doubled assets under management to $200 million in Europe in just six months on its range of products. It hit the $100 AUM milestone in April this year and has continued to build driven by new products and expansion with its products listed on the London Stock Exchange and from September on Euronext in Paris.

New products have included the world’s first leveraged single stock ETP on NIO, the electric vehicle maker and distributor also known as the ‘Chinese Tesla’, and its ground-breaking conviction tech ‘basket’ products – the world’s first FAANG, GAFAM and FATANG ETPs. On Euronext its products include ETPs focused on the future of electric vehicles as well as the 10 largest French stocks Airbus, AXA, BNP, Danone, L’Oréal, LVMH, Safran, Sanofi, Schneider Electric, STMicroelectronics and Total.

GraniteShares is also seeing record levels of trading in its leveraged and short LSE listed ETPs. In Q3 2021, $300 million was traded, a 43% increase compared to the volume seen in Q4 of 2020.

Hitting $200 million is the latest stage in the expansion at GraniteShares which listed its first 3x short and 3x leveraged ETPs on 11 FTSE 100 stocks two years ago followed by ETPs on US tech stocks in July 2020.

Next Finance , November 2

