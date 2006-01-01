The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today published a Thematic Report on Collateralised Loan Obligations (CLOs) credit ratings in the European Union (EU).
The report provides an overview of CLO rating practices and identifies the main supervisory concerns, and medium-term risks, in this asset class which include credit rating agencies’ (CRAs) internal organisation, their interactions with CLO issuers, operational risks, commercial influence on the rating process and the need for proper analysis of CLOs.
The report also highlights the impact that COVID-19 may have on CLO methodologies. ESMA expects CRAs to continue to perform regular stress-testing simulations and to provide market participants with granular information on the sensitivity of CLO credit ratings to key economic variables affected by the pandemic.
Steven Maijoor, Chair, said: “ESMA’s assessment of CLO credit rating practices highlight a number of supervisory concerns and risks associated with rating this asset class and we expect CRAs to monitor these risks and address them as appropriate.
"The COVID-19 pandemic poses significant risks for CLO instruments, which will test the rigorousness of CRAs rating methodologies to respond to changing circumstances.
“ESMA will closely monitor CRAs response to COVID-19 and continue to assess the potential risks posed by CLOs, their ratings and associated rating processes to investors, markets and financial stability.”
ESMA’s main supervisory concerns
In reviewing CRAs’ practices and methodologies for rating CLOs, ESMA has identified a number of issues which present risks, these relate to:
COVID-19
The report is based on information collected up until March 2020. It is too early to assess the aggregated consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak as it will depend on the length of the health crisis and on the effects of the associated government interventions. In light of this, ESMA expects CRAs to continue to perform regular stress-testing simulations and to provide market participants with granular information on the sensitivity of CLO credit ratings to key economic variables.
