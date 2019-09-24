DWS Group, along with more than 30 other institutions, supports the Coalition for Climate Resilient Investment (CCRI). The goal of the CCRI is to transform infrastructure investments by integrating climate risks into the decision-making process, driving a paradigm shift toward a more climate resilient global economy. The CCRI initiative, the first-of-its kind private sector-led coalition comprises of companies from across the investment value chain with a total of USD5 trillion of assets [1]. It encompasses governments and multilateral organizations and was first unveiled at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York.

Asoka Wöhrmann, CEO of DWS, said: "We are honored to join the Coalition for Climate Resilient Investments. DWS is committed to using our full expertise to support the Coalition’s goal of getting capital into climate resilient infrastructure. Making current and future infrastructure assets climate resilient is a critical part of our coherent ESG investment strategy.”

ESG and sustainability in the broadest sense are core to DWS as a fiduciary asset manager. The firm has long been dedicated to ensuring that its clients can make sustainable decisions: DWS integrates ESG and societal issues such as climate risk into its investment strategy, risk management, asset allocation, governance, and stewardship activities.

DWS has long been an advocate for climate change. Since 2009 it has continuously signed the declaration of the Institutional Investor Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), which is the European membership body for investor collaboration on climate change and the voice of investors taking action for a prosperous, low carbon future.