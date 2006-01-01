Last December, CPR Invest – Global Disruptive Opportunities, marked its symbolic three-year anniversary. There was even more reason to celebrate when it was immediately awarded five Morningstar stars and an A rating by Citywire for its main manager Wesley Lebeau.
Article also available in : English | français
