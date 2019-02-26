IPO raises €7.9 million; market capitalisation €34.9 million

Founded in 2009, Arcure develops solutions that combine 3D vision sensors with AI algorithms to enhance the autonomy and safety of industrial machinery. In 2011 Arcure worked with the CEA, France’s Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission, to create Blaxtair®, a cutting-edge pedestrian detection solution for people passing or working near industrial vehicles. Since then, Arcure has expanded its offering with Omega, a 3D vision sensor based on Blaxtair® technology and designed especially for manufacturers, for use in connected, robot-equipped and smart factories.

Arcure (ticker code: ALCUR) was listed on 26 February 2019 through the admission to trading of 4,984,142 shares making up its share capital, including 1,125,000 new shares issued as part of a Global Offering[1].

The offering price was set at €7 per share. Market capitalisation on the day of listing was around €34.9 million, and the operation raised a total of €7.9 million.

At the listing ceremony, Patrick Mansuy, Chairman of Arcure’s Supervisory Board, said: "We are proud to be joining Euronext Growth today. Listing is a milestone in Arcure’s growth and will give us the resources we need to grow, in particular on international markets. We would like to extend our warm thanks to the institutional and individual investors who have demonstrated their confidence in our future by taking part, and also to our existing investors who have renewed their support."