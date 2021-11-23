Saas technology providers integrate to provide stp from fund investment documents into ai manager

Accelex and SimCorp have agreed a partnership that combines market leading technology solutions to benefit alternative investors globally. The partnership – with joint clients already in North America and Europe – is a response to the increasing demand for greater transparency into investment performance.

Complex PDF documents, carrying fund and underlying asset data, typically require resource intensive, manual processing before entry into SimCorp. Accelex’ market leading solution leverages data science to automate the extraction of critical financial information from these alternative investment documents and will seamlessly deliver performance and accounting data into SimCorp offering deeper investment insights.

Hugues Chabanis, vice president, Innovation at SimCorp shares his view on the newly established partnership; “As we continue the disruption, started by SimCorp years ago, to improve STP on alternatives, the partnership with Accelex answers the growing demand from joint clients of SimCorp and Accelex who are looking for more standard integration between the two systems. It complements and augments SimCorp’s current offering by extending the scope of documents available while providing choice”.

“The collaboration between our firms makes so much sense. Sophisticated alternative investors are striving to rid their firms of labour intensive, manual processes and focus their time on making a difference to the investment process itself”, said Michael Aldridge, president at Accelex. “Being able to effectively digitise the workflow from unstructured documents into SimCorp give our clients huge advantages in operational efficiency as well as a better understanding of the drivers of investment performance”.