Following this minority investment, each investor will also be represented at Iceberg Data Lab’s Supervisory Board in order to support the development of the company.

With increased demand from both financial institutions and their stakeholders for better transparency on the impact of portfolios on climate and the environment, AXA IM, Natixis IM/Mirova, Sienna Capital and Solactive will support Iceberg Data Lab’s global expansion and product development which includes data coverage enlargement, automated machine learning and autonomous AI.

Iceberg Data Lab is a fintech company leveraging state-of-the art data treatment tools and science-based models allowing financial institutions to assess the impact of their portfolios on the environment. Iceberg Data Lab has developed methodologies to calculate the various environmental impacts of issuers and assets throughout their value chain (supply chain to end use).

“Curbing climate change and preserving the planet’s biodiversity and ecosystems are urgent priorities and having metrics and tools to measure the impact of investments on the environment is crucial. We are delighted to partner with Iceberg Data Lab as we believe they have developed a distinctive proposition to collect, analyse and report environmental data.

Through this partnership, we aim to bring our experience and knowledge of the financial markets, with the ambition to contribute to the emergence and adoption of European standards in areas such as biodiversity.”, said Marco Morelli, Executive Chairman at AXA IM, Tim Ryan, CEO of Natixis IM, Pedro-Antonio Arias, CEO at Sienna Investment Managers and Steffen Scheuble, CEO at Solactive.

AXA IM and Mirova are also part of a consortium currently working with Iceberg Data Lab and I Care & Consult to develop a measurement tool for investments’ impact on biodiversity [1].