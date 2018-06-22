2CRSI is a French designer and manufacturer of computer servers which combine speed, power, energy-efficiency and artificial intelligence, to meet the economic and environmental challenges of today’s digital sector. Founded in 2005 by brothers Michel and Alain Wilmouth, the company is known in the industry as an expert producer of computer servers. 2CRSI offers services and customised IT solutions for a wide range of client profiles and industries, from data centres and software publishers, to professionals in aerospace and defence, as well as blockchain players. The company has over 100 clients who are market leaders—including Blade, Free, OVH and CGG—and now sells its products in 25 countries.

2CRSI (ticker code: 2CRSI) made its market debut on 22 June 2018 through the admission to trading of 13,494,287 common shares making up its capital, including 4,994,287 new shares issued through a Global Offering[1] after full exercise of the extension clause and before the potential exercise of the over-allotment option.

The offering price was set at €8.75 per share. Market capitalisation on the day of listing was around €118 million, and the operation raised a total of €43.7 million, which could rise to €50.3 million if the over-allotment option is fully exercised.

2CRSI Chairman, CEO and co-founder Alain Wilmouth said: “We are delighted to list on Euronext Paris. This IPO will help accelerate our development of very high-performance computer servers. As a French company actively engaged at the very heart of the data revolution, we are committed to very high and profitable growth. Which made our decision to list on Euronext Paris, which has emerged as the premier pan-European bourse in the Eurozone in recent years, a natural choice.”