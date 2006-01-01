Asia dominates the global SWF scene

The Norway Government Pension Fund Global accounts for the largest share at $1.18 trillion or 20.81%. China’s National Council for Social Security Fund has the least assets worth $325 billion.

Furthermore, China dominates the list with three SWFs totaling to approximately $1.68 trillion or 28.07% of the top ten SWFs globally. The Buy Shares research also overviewed the distribution of the largest SWFs globally. In total there are 89 notable SWFs.

Asia accounts for the largest share with 19 funds representing 21.34% of the global tally while the Latin America region accounts for the least share of SWF at 9.

With most economies plunging due to the coronavirus pandemic, SWFs will have a key role to play in the recovery journey. The research report notes that: "After the pandemic has been fully been contained and all lockdowns are lifted, most governments are banking on SWFs to balance public responsibility with private sector interest. The post-pandemic economy will see intensified public spending. Increased spending will definitely call for scrutiny and demand for fiscal discipline."

Most SWF are now diversifying their portfolios to focus on digital and biotech companies. Such sectors have remained resilient during the pandemic.