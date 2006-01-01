Private Markets

Altran has announced today the closing of the sale of its U.S. Power & Industrial Engineering Services Division to an affiliate of CriticalPoint Capital ("CPC"), a private investment firm headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Altran’s US utilities business provides engineering, design and construction management services to clients during key stages of the asset management lifecycle for energy production and delivery facilities in North America. Headquarted in New Jersey with additional offices in Maryland, Illinois, Massachusetts and North Carolina, Altran Power & Industrial Engineering Services Business Unit is located in close proximity to major power and industrial markets.

This activity has been treated as discontinued operation in Altran’s financial statements from H1 2017. The discontinuation of this activity should translate into a negative non recurring result from discontinued operation of around €15 million in the Group’s financial statements for the full year of 2017, subject to final review of the auditors, that has no impact on the Group result from continued operations.

This division employs approximately 120 highly skilled engineers and designers, who have worked on over 2,200 projects for more than 150 clients since 2014.