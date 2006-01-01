Private Markets

This move will enable Michelin to help maximise the agronomic and economic performance of farmers whilst protecting their most precious asset, the soil. It also heralds the transition of Michelin Agriculture from simply manufacturing agricultural tyres to being a total solutions provider for all aspects around and beyond the tyre’s interaction with the ground.

PTG was founded in 1991 by Martin Tigges and employs 12 people at its headquarters in Neuss, Germany, where they manufacture and sell tyre inflation systems for vehicles and trailers. Experts in the agricultural world, PTG is an innovative company with differentiating, patent protected and non-intrusive products which it adapts for each segment of agro-vehicles. Well known for the AIRBOX/ mobil system for inflation, axle by axle on stationary vehicles, PTG have also developed the RDS system which brings fully automated pressure adjustment to vehicles whilst on the move. Asked about the acquisition joint PTG CEO, Peter Tigges said: "I am delighted that PTG have found a partner in Michelin that shares our passion for innovation, technology and customer service”.

Established in 1993 by Stéphane Fazekas, Téléflow is based in Roanne, France, and employs 39 people who design, manufacture and sell tyre pressure control systems. These allow pressures to be adapted according to the terrain by the use of special patented valves. As one of the leaders in central tyre inflation systems, Téléflow is the biggest supplier of tyre pressure control systems to the military sector and has a close collaboration with many OE manufacturers. The company’s best known product allows users to select the terrain and load being transported; the IN-MOTION CONTROL system automatically adapts the tyre pressures to the conditions on the move. Téléflow CEO, Guillaume Fazekas commented: "Having developed pressure control systems for over 20 years, the possibility to work alongside Michelin to bring industry leading products and systems to market is an amazing opportunity”.

Hot on the heels of the launch of the Michelin EvoBib with ADT (Adaptive Design Technology), this alliance with two European leaders in tyre pressure control systems allows Michelin to provide customers with complete systems to optimise their machines’ interaction with the ground – both in the field and on the road. Transforming from a pure tyre manufacturer to a full solution provider, Michelin will meet farmers’ challenges with offers that simplify tyre pressure management. So pressures can be quickly and automatically adjusted; to work at low pressures in the field – to protect soil and increase productivity and yields; and higher pressures on the road – to ensure better stability at high speeds and improve tyre longevity.

Speaking about the acquisitions, Emmanuel Ladent, President of Michelin Agriculture said: “Our ambition is to continue innovating to provide increasingly complete solutions, guaranteed by Michelin, that help farmers optimise the performance of their machines while protecting their soil.

“It also marks the dawn of a new approach for the Michelin Agricultural Product Line. The first concrete example of this is Zen@Terra, which combines Michelin EvoBib tyres with Adaptive Design Technology, CTIS* from PTG and Téléflow, and easy-to-use in-cab dashboard control systems, all backed by a Michelin warranty. This is a complete solution for farmers; it manages all aspects of tyres and their interaction with the ground, both in the field and on the road, and ultimately it will help maximise yields, efficiency and economic performance for farmers”.