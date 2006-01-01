|http://www.next-finance.net/en
Strategy
To navigate such unstable conditions, there is a limited range of “all weather” strategies. Merger Arbitrage and Fixed Income Arbitrage (including L/S Credit) have demonstrated their ability to navigate such a difficult year like in 2018, when most asset classes delivered negative returns...
The market rebound since end of December is in stark contrast with the adverse conditions that prevailed in December for risk assets. In our view, the main reasons behind the turnaround are related to: i) a softer monetary policy stance from the Fed, which is likely to be confirmed at the January 29-30th FOMC meeting, ii) easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, and iii) the announcement of economic stimulus measures in the latter. This suggests that the market recovery can continue in the short term. However, in our view, caution prevails in the medium-term, as recession risks in the U.S. and Europe have risen and Brexit uncertainty remains high.
To navigate such unstable conditions, there is a limited range of “all weather” strategies. Merger Arbitrage and Fixed Income Arbitrage (including L/S Credit) have demonstrated their ability to navigate such a difficult year like in 2018, when most asset classes delivered negative returns. We focus on Merger Arbitrage and why we think it could continue to do well in 2019, below are three main reasons:
