Innovation

“The human capital is a key factor behind a company’s profitability and it’s very difficult for a competitor to copy the skills and know-how of outstanding employees. There are a lot of companies out there and they are competing over the best talents. A company that manages to expand its recruitment base will have an edge on the competition”, said Julie Bech, who manages the fund.

A growing number of studies have shown that increasing gender and ethnicity diversity has a positive impact on profitability. In a 2017 study of over 1 000 companies from 12 different countries, McKinsey & Co found that the top quartile in terms of gender-diverse executive teams were 21 percent more likely to report above-average profitability compared with companies in the fourth quartile.

“Our goal is to give the stakeholders of the fund better-than-average return, versus the global share markets, while at the same time offering them the opportunity to support gender equality”, Julie Bech said.

Julie Bech and Audhild Asheim Aabø

The Global Gender Diversity Fund will include a maximum of 100 companies from North- and South America, Europe, Asia and from growth markets. Companies will be evaluated based on parameters including share of women on the board, in the top management and other parts of the business. Whether companies offer equal pay, parental leave and mentor programmes for women will also be scrutinised.