Innovation

Impact Carbon Long/Short Equity – FR0013392107 was launched on Friday 29 March 2019 by Actis Asset Management (Paris).

The fund will invest in firms listed in euros and which are reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG or CO2) per euro of sales. The team composed of three portfolio managers will set up a Long/Short strategy on equities decorrelated from the financial markets (net exposure to equities between -20% and +20% of net assets).

The investment strategy will be divided between:

A long leg composed of stocks selected according to three criteria: Greenhouse Gas emissions per euro of sales, financial analysis and technical analysis ;

A short leg composed of futures contracts.

Impact Carbon Long/Short Equity is going to be managed by the portfolio management team of Actis Asset Management : David Letellier (Head of Portfolio Management), Alexandre Ferci and Christophe Gautier. They will invest on stocks of all market capitalisation which are leaders in their sector, are offering good fundamentals, delivering free cash-flows and which have strong balance sheets.

“Our investment process combines financial quality and relative reduction of GHG emissions. It aims to select firms with a virtuous environmental approach, a resilient business model and an attractive valuation relative to their expected profits” explained Alexandre Ferci, Senior Portfolio Manager of Actis Asset Management.

“It is important for ACTIS AM to offer an investment vehicle such as Impact Carbon Long/Short Equity. Our investors want to have a fund with little directional biases that, beyond the legal framework for climate transition, gives the opportunity to get involved in the environmental issue” said Thierry Dufay, Head of Sales and Marketing of Actis Asset Management.