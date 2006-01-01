›  Opinion 
Increase in inequalities and accommodative monetary policies : what causes what ?

While the idea that accommodative monetary policies imply an increase in inequalities, a research paper presented at the Jackson Hole central bankers conference reverses the causality and tends to suggest that it is the rise in inequalities that causes the decline in equilibrium interest rates.

Bastien Drut , September 6

