|https://www.next-finance.net/en
|
Opinion
While the idea that accommodative monetary policies imply an increase in inequalities, a research paper presented at the Jackson Hole central bankers conference reverses the causality and tends to suggest that it is the rise in inequalities that causes the decline in equilibrium interest rates.
Article also available in : English | français
Bastien Drut , September 6
Article also available in : English | français
‘Smart beta’ sounds like an oxymoron. How smart can it be to continue using the same strategy in such fickle markets? A portfolio manager calling on all his skills (‘alpha’) in analysing market environments (the source of ‘beta’) should be able to outperform an unchanged (...)
|News Feed
|Jobs & Internships
|Trainings