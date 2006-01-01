Innovation

The ISEQ 20® Index Future is the first product of this nature to be launched in the Irish market, following the migration of the trading of Irish shares to Euronext’s trading platform, Optiq, last year. The new ISEQ 20® Future complements Euronext Dublin’s core Irish Equity offering by providing investors with an alternative way to gain exposure to the top 20 companies in the ISEQ 20® Index, while providing a hedge for existing investors.

Today’s launch also marks the completion of the range of futures on national benchmark indices of countries in which Euronext operates a regulated market: The Netherlands, Belgium, France, Norway, Portugal, and now Ireland.

To ensure liquidity provision, DRW will serve a dedicated market maker for the ISEQ 20® Index Future.

Daryl Byrne, CEO of Euronext Dublin said “Today’s launch marks another proud milestone for Euronext Dublin. Since migrating to Euronext’s Optiq trading platform last year, we have been committed to delivering more benefits and functionality to the Irish investment community and this product is another step forward on our roadmap. We look forward to further enriching the Irish ecosystem with more innovations in the months ahead.”