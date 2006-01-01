›  Video 
2020: An extraordinary year that ends well

According to Malik Haddouk, Director of Diversified Management at CPR AM, 2020 will have been an extraordinary and unpredictable year. Never in the history of finance have indices fallen and rebounded so strongly, supported by massive government stimulus plans and accommodative monetary policies from central banks. Most asset classes end up in positive territory ...

Next Finance , January 12

