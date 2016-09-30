People Moves

State Street Corporation today announced that John Plansky will be named global head of State Street Global Exchange. In this role, Plansky will be responsible for global strategy, new product development and developing solutions for clients that help them manage increasingly complex data, search for better performance, focus on attracting assets and meet heightened risk challenges.

Plansky will report to Executive Vice President Lou Maiuri.

Plansky joins from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) where he led the US Strategy business and US Global Platforms business and was a member of the Advisory Financial Services Leadership team. Prior to the acquisition of Booz & Co. by PwC, Plansky was a senior partner at Booz & Co. leading the Technology practice and serving as a senior advisor to global financial institutions such as State Street. Prior to joining Booz & Co., he was CEO of NerveWire and led its sale to Wipro where he subsequently led their global capital markets business. John has a degree in Biophysics, BS from Brown University.

“John has partnered with State Street in various roles over the past 16 years,” said Maiuri. “He has seen our evolution first hand and brings significant experience leading global teams, growing revenue, and integrating dozens of capabilities and skill sets to produce better client outcomes. As we continue to digitize our company, John will help State Street and our clients meet the data challenge.”