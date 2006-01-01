Arnaud Langlois joins Lombard Odier IM as Portfolio Manager

Arnaud Langlois and Cyrus Azarmgin, who have run the strategy together for seven years, join Lombard Odier IM as Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst respectively. The strategy will launch in Q2 2018 with $100m in committed capital.

Jean-Pascal Porcherot, CEO of Lombard Odier IM’s 1798 Alternative Platform, says: “There is high demand for long-short funds and strategies which incorporate responsible investment. This is an important milestone in strengthening our alternatives platform and reinforces Lombard Odier IM’s commitment to responsible investing.

“Arnaud Langlois and Cyrus Azarmgin have a deep understanding of how sustainability and other factors work together in a portfolio to generate alpha and we welcome them to the team.”

Arnaud Langlois, Portfolio Manager, comments: “We are excited to partner with Lombard Odier IM. The firm’s commitment to the strategy reflects a shared vision that the integration of fundamental sustainable research into the investment process can be a strong source of alpha for equity long / short strategies. We have been truly impressed by the quality of the organisation, the depth of its resources and forward thinking approach. We look forward to working with Lombard Odier IM to build on the exciting opportunities ahead.”

Arnaud Langlois has 20 years’ experience in the investment industry. He was formerly a portfolio manager at Millennium and before that UBS O’Connor, where he launched the O’Connor Sustainability L/S Equity Fund. He also spent nine years in equity research at JPMorgan where he was a top-rated consumer analyst and a pioneer in sustainability research. Cyrus Azarmgin has worked with Arnaud at JP Morgan, UBS O’Connor, and Millennium