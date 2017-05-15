Innovation

Euronext Fund Service will be launched on 15 May 2017, starting with AXA IM, ECOFI INVESTISSEMENTS, NATIXIS AM and OFI AM funds. Other asset managers including COMMERZBANK and LA FRANÇAISE INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS will join Euronext Fund Services in the weeks following its launch.

Euronext Fund Service is designed to meet industry professionals’ needs for an easier and straight through processing access to funds. For asset managers, it will boost their funds’ visibility and facilitate their access to both domestic and international investors. Clients will be able to place orders for a range of international open-end funds through their broker, as they already do for other exchange tradable products.

Euronext Fund Service builds on new technologies developed by fintech companies, in particular robo-advisors seeking automated infrastructure solutions. Among other advantages, these new services are in line with the needs of new-generation investors, the “Millennials”, drawn by digital technologies.

Funds admitted to trading on Euronext Fund Service will benefit from enhanced visibility through data flows generated by Euronext. A partnership with Morningstar will also allow free access to a rich repository of fund data for selection and comparison on the Euronext website.

Orders placed through Euronext Fund Service will be at Net Asset Value in euros, transferred to the Fund Agent under the Euronext model. Fund Agents registered with Euronext are BNP Paribas Securities Services, CACEIS, CM-CIC Market Solutions and Société Générale Securities Services.

Stéphane Boujnah, Chairman and CEO of the Managing Board of Euronext NV, said: “We are delighted to launch this new service, which illustrates our flexibility and ability to meet a range of different demands, and we look forward to welcoming asset managers of all sizes from the very start. Designed in partnership with the financial community, Euronext Fund Service is an innovative offering that addresses asset managers’ needs for more digitalised and automated solutions. It will also help enrich the Euronext community as a whole.”