People Moves

Dominique Carrel-Billiard is joining Amundi as Deputy Director to Amundi’s General Management. He is a member of the Executive Committee and will notably be responsible for coordinating the Amundi/Pioneer Investments merger.

Dominique Carrel-Billiard was previously Chief Executive Officer of Financière de l’Echiquier (2014- 2016) where he handled the roll-out of the management company in Europe. From 2006 to 2013, he was Chief Executive Officer of Axa Investment Managers and led the transformation of the group to make it a comprehensive, integrated player in asset management. He was notably responsible for consolidating group acquisitions and operational units. He joined the AXA Group in 2004 as Head of Support and Development functions after having been Associate Director at McKinsey (1992-2004). He began his career at CCF in the mergers and acquisitions department (1987-1990).

Dominique Carrel-Billiard is a graduate of the Harvard Business School and of HEC.