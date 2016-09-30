http://www.next-finance.net/en
People Moves

Dominique Carrel-Billiard joins Amundi as Deputy Director

Dominique Carrel-Billiard is joining Amundi as Deputy Director to Amundi’s General Management. He is a member of the Executive Committee and will notably be responsible for coordinating the Amundi/Pioneer Investments merger.

Article also available in : English EN | français FR

Dominique Carrel-Billiard is joining Amundi as Deputy Director to Amundi’s General Management. He is a member of the Executive Committee and will notably be responsible for coordinating the Amundi/Pioneer Investments merger.

Dominique Carrel-Billiard was previously Chief Executive Officer of Financière de l’Echiquier (2014- 2016) where he handled the roll-out of the management company in Europe. From 2006 to 2013, he was Chief Executive Officer of Axa Investment Managers and led the transformation of the group to make it a comprehensive, integrated player in asset management. He was notably responsible for consolidating group acquisitions and operational units. He joined the AXA Group in 2004 as Head of Support and Development functions after having been Associate Director at McKinsey (1992-2004). He began his career at CCF in the mergers and acquisitions department (1987-1990).

Dominique Carrel-Billiard is a graduate of the Harvard Business School and of HEC.

Next Finance , December 21

Article also available in : English EN | français FR

Add a new comment
tags
Share
Send by email Email
Viadeo Viadeo
Add a new comment

In the same section

Focus

People Moves Redundancy plan: Société Générale to join the party

The announcements of job cuts in investment banking continues. After a year fueled by rumors, Société Générale has officially announced the implementation of a voluntary departure plan for approximately 880 investment bankers (...)

Read article

RSS Feeds

News Feed
Jobs & Internships
Trainings
| | Sign In | |  Contacts | Credits | Terms of use | Site Map

Site | English | Francais | Mobile | Facebook | Twitter |

© Next Finance 2006 - 2016 - All rights reserved