We believe that the three votes that occurred during the week went in the expected direction and thus this has been priced in and in our view, the market is still not expecting a Hard Brexit.

If the EU 27 does not accept the request of extension, there could be negative risk to the value of the British pound.

The FTSE 100 has hinted at a positive direction this morning, although it also hadn’t been significantly negatively impacted during the week. We do remind investors that significant weakness in the British pound has been quite positive for multinational companies within the UK and this could continue to be a factor in the event of currency weakness.