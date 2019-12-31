|http://www.next-finance.net/en
The coronavirus outbreak is a social issue that threatens the well-being of the world’s population. With ther ICMA Social Bond Principles published in 2017, the past few years has seen the bond market develop products that address social issues, with $59 billion issued to date [1]. It therefore stands ready to support the financing of projects aimed at addressing the Covid-19 threat.
We have already started to see a trend from the supranational community, with more than $7 billion of debt [2] issued in the past three weeks in the guise of the IFC Social Bond, IADB Sustainability Bond, African Development Bank Social Bond and the Nordic Investment Bank Response Bond. In aggregate, these will support products and services contributing to health conditions and maintaining living standards for communities impacted by Covid-19, and we are particularly pleased to have supported them in the Threadneedle (Lux) European Social Bond Fund:
The issues these specific-use-of-proceeds bonds will tackle fall within the ICMA Green and Social Bond Principles and target healthcare, access to finance for small businesses, employment and longer-term green infrastructure projects among others.
The current crisis also provides an impetus to widen the scope from green to social and sustainability bonds. For example, IFC has been issuing social bonds since 2017, raising $1.46 billion across 28 bonds as at 31 December 2019 [3]. Their latest social bond this month is a $1 billion issue [4], thus almost doubling its social bond book overnight.
The global coronavirus pandemic continues to make these unique times in which to operate, but we are doing so as normally as possible. Beta has been falling, but with spreads much wider we are minded to add to it. Asset allocation favours credit at these levels. Our main focus, however, has been on liquidity management and cash is now up over 5.5%.
Yield on the European Social Bond Fund is less than the benchmark [5], we are overweight utilities, agencies and supranationals, and we are slightly overweight duration – but have a curve position that would benefit from a flattening of yield curves value. Turning to the market, it is illiquid and difficult but we have managed to add to positions and found the following firms attractive:
Simon Bond , April 6
