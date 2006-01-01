|http://www.next-finance.net/en
The reaction to the virus outbreak was not one of denial at Nordic governments. The responses have been decisive, swift and wide to contain the first fall outs. Let’s take a firm look in the rear–mirror on what the Nordic countries looked like when the crises set in.
This is but a few weeks ago, but it seems like a lifetime.
The rate of response has varied in the Nordic Countries. Finland, where Evli is based, has a certain legislation for times of crises or national threats. This legislation was activated in March, giving the Finnish government powers to act in resolute manner, opening crises – time stockpiles of medical supplies, drugs, petrol and other.
Good perspectives for the Nordic countries before the crisis
As the virus crises began in February, all of the Nordic countries were facing a good future, the prospects for the economies were bright, to name a few: current accounts where all in surplus and higher than in Western Europe, government debt significantly lower than in Western Europe etc. By and large we had a picture of healthy economies.
The macro expectations turned around very quickly in February and March and keeps deteriorating. This turn around in expectation hit the Nordic market by surprise in March.
Then Three Black Swans passed by:
As a result, Nordic bonds had a big draw-down in March 2020:
What are the outlooks for the Nordic countries today?
The action of the Nordic governments has also been essential in the face of this crisis. In particular, Finland has introduced a number of fiscal measures for companies:
How have Evli’s credit funds adapted to this crisis?
Coronavirus concerns led to a major sell off in all risky assets. Corporate bond spreads widened extremely rapidly as investors were fleeing all credit markets. Both Investment Grade and High Yield bond spreads widened massively during March, Investment Grade by 122 basis points and High Yield by 350 bps. Spreads for both markets are in the cheapest 10% percentile in history since 1999, which we think are very attractive from a longer-term perspective.
Petter von Bonsdorff , May 4
