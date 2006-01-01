Average cash balance holds steady at 5.1%, well above the 10-year average of 4.5%, as investors stay bearish. A record 85% of survey respondents think the global economy is in the late cycle, 11ppt above prior highs in Dec. ‘07
“Investors are bearish on global growth,” said Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist, “but not bearish enough to signal anything but a short-term bounce in risk assets.”
BofAML’s October Global Fund Manager Survey was conducted October 5-11; 231 panellists with $646bn AUM participated in total. 174 participants with $518bn AUM responded to the Global FMS questions and 125 participants with $266bn AUM responded to the Regional FMS questions.
This research paper focuses on the inseparable relationship between implied repo rates and equity index total return swaps. Written by Stuart Heath, Director Equity & Index R&D at Eurex, it covers the various aspects and calculations of both repo rates and the (...)
