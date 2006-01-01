Private Markets

Headquartered in Boston, Anaqua is the global leader in providing integrated end-to-end intellectual property management software (IPMS) to the world’s largest corporations.

The acquisition follows a longstanding dialogue with Anaqua as well as several years of research into the intellectual property services industry, where Astorg believes innovation will continue to drive growth and global consolidation. It also marks Astorg’s first transaction in the United States and represents a milestone in the continued development of Astorg.

Anaqua was founded in 2004 to commercialize software developed by corporate IP practitioners from Ford and British American Tobacco, addressing a market need for IP enterprise software. The Company later acquired SGA2 to complement its core IP management software with patent annuity and trademark renewal payment services. Since late 2015, Anaqua has accelerated the execution of its global growth strategy by acquiring and integrating talent, expertise, technology, and data through a number of acquisitions, including ideaPoint, AcclaimIP, and Lecorpio.

Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua, said “Astorg will be a great partner going forward and this strengthens Anaqua’s capacity to pursue strategic growth initiatives. This is a clear vote of confidence in Anaqua’s direction, products, services, people, and clients.”

François de Mitry, Partner at Astorg, commented “Anaqua has an impressive track record of delivering consistent growth and driving innovation in the industry. We are delighted to join forces with an outstanding management team led by Bob.”

Michael Beetz, Director at Astorg, added “Anaqua is the recognized global leader of Intellectual Property Management Software. Its advanced software solution and seamless integration across the IP lifecycle creates a superior user experience that is trusted by the most valuable global IP holders. We look forward to supporting management in their ambitious plan to further develop the company.”

Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary clearance from relevant competition and regulatory authorities.