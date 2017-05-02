|http://www.next-finance.net/en
In the era of Central Bank policy influence, we have become used to large shifts in the performance and trends of different currencies across time. For the better part of the past two years, the currency headlines have been dominated by a weakening US Dollar.
Are we seeing a shift toward a strengthening US Dollar?
Currencies rarely move in a single direction for an extended period—especially in today’s world. Therefore, we believe in being particularly attentive to anything that may signal a change in trend, as the ideal playbook for a weak US Dollar environment is not the same as the ideal playbook for a strong US Dollar environment.
April to May of 2018 showed a steep upward dollar move (2 May 2017 to 1 May 2018)
As we can see in the chart, over the last year, from 2 May 2017 to 1 May 2018, the Bloomberg Dollar Index declined about 5.1%. However, from 16 April 2018 to 1 May 2018, the dollar has rallied 3.23%, the steepest dollar rally investors have seen in the past year. My colleague Jeremy Schwartz wrote about a return to a King Dollar policy environment with the appointment of Larry Kudlow to the Trump Administration as an economic adviser. At the very least, the dollar focused rhetoric from the White House economic team has taken a more supporting tone.
The carry could be gaining some strength
At the start of 2017, many market prognosticators would start discussions with their outlook on the Fed, expecting 2-3 interest rate hikes over the course of the year. Frequently, they would connect rising interest rates in the US, stable or even falling interest rates abroad and a stronger US dollar.
While a good story, markets didn’t quite play out in that way during 2017.
Gauging dollar appreciation against the G10 currencies (16 Apr. 2018 to 1 May 2018)
Impact on the equity toolkit
We have seen how strong US large cap stocks have been during this period of dollar weakness just experienced. If we enter a stronger US dollar trend, it’s important to note that large cap US equities—particularly multinationals—would see a headwind to their earnings.
Non-US exporters selling into the US market—which remains the largest consumer market in the world—become very interesting during periods of dollar strength.
European & Japanese exporters responded to the recent trend of dollar strength (16 April 2018 to 1 May 2018)
Investors often get timing of currencies wrong. WisdomTree is a strong believer that hedging helps neutralize currency movements and should be used strategically in portfolio allocations. The recent firmness of the dollar- and our more positive expectation for this to continue over the next 12 months—should give extra timing impetus to make these portfolio transitions sooner than later.
