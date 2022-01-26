|https://www.next-finance.net/en
The FOMC of January 26, 2022 was eagerly awaited. The minutes of the previous committee, had shown that a balance sheet reduction was seriously considered, which had triggered a major correction in the equity markets. Analysis by CPR AM experts...
Article also available in : English | français
Welcome to "5 min to know your way around", the new educational series dedicated to the actually which impacts our daily life!
CPR AM is pleased to present its new audio meeting "5 min to know your way around". During this podcast, our experts will provide you with a clear understanding of the topics related to our industry and will shed light on the latest news.
Listen episode 3 – Débrief of the FOMC, January 2022
The Fed says it will not get cold feet. The first rate hike should take place in March. The schedule for the balance sheet reduction gets clearer.
