UV Germi, specialised in the design and manufacture of ultraviolet-based decontamination solutions for water, air and surfaces, listed today on Euronext Growth in Paris.

The company was founded in southwestern France (Corrèze) in 2009 by André Bordas and is dedicated to eliminating environmental contaminants for households, local authorities and industry. This goal is accomplished by destroying the viruses, bacteria, endocrinean pollutants and chemical products that contaminate air, water and surfaces. One of UV Germi’s products is a proprietary platform using non-toxic technology, made in France, that recycles wastewater for use in irrigation. UV Germi was chosen to work on France’s Airclean programme, aimed at improving air quality on board aircraft and financed by the state’s Unique Interministerial Fund (FUI). Other partners include Liebherr Aerospace and Saint-Gobain, as well as research centres such as Ecoles des Mines in Douai (northern France) and elsewhere.

UV Germi (ticker code ALUVI) was listed through the admission to trading on 21 July 2017 of 2,575,246 shares including 1,102,084 new shares issued as part of a Global Offering[1], and after full exercise of the extension clause and over-allocation option. Shares available to individual investors were oversubscribed more than five times.

The offering price was set at €5.43 per share. Market capitalisation was around €14 million on the day of listing, and the IPO raised a total of €5.98 million.

UV Germi Chairman and CEO André Bordas said: “We want to thank all of our investors and partners for their trust and participation in this new stage in our development. UV Germi is delighted and proud to have brought together so many investors who share a commitment to improving quality of life. The funds raised today will help us deploy our technology in water, air and surface treatments, and step up the pace of our international growth. Expanding our research capacity will enable us to develop ever more innovative solutions to decontaminate the environment—harnessing today’s technologies to build the world of tomorrow.”