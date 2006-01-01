›  Strategy 

The global economy is still growing at a robust pace, and the latest supportive macroeconomic data suggests that we can expect this trend to continue. Recent weeks have been characterized by a buoyant mood in the markets, with equities chasing new highs and market volatility at multi-year lows.

However, geopolitical tensions have dented the pro-risk mood, and we strongly believe that now is a good time for investors to start protecting their gains. We recommend doing so by allocating some of the significant year-to-date returns to appropriate structured products, for instance. Thus investors can achieve the desired protection, but stay invested and maintain upside potential.

Taking a longer-term view, we would like to highlight our supertrend of the month – "Millennials’ values". Since the Millennials generation, one of the largest generations in history, attaches greater importance to environmental consciousness, topics such as clean energy are becoming relevant also from an investment viewpoint.