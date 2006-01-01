|http://www.next-finance.net/en
Strategy
How clients can protect investments and maintain upside potential, explains Nannette Hechler-Fayd’herbe.
The global economy is still growing at a robust pace, and the latest supportive macroeconomic data suggests that we can expect this trend to continue. Recent weeks have been characterized by a buoyant mood in the markets, with equities chasing new highs and market volatility at multi-year lows.
However, geopolitical tensions have dented the pro-risk mood, and we strongly believe that now is a good time for investors to start protecting their gains. We recommend doing so by allocating some of the significant year-to-date returns to appropriate structured products, for instance. Thus investors can achieve the desired protection, but stay invested and maintain upside potential.
Taking a longer-term view, we would like to highlight our supertrend of the month – "Millennials’ values". Since the Millennials generation, one of the largest generations in history, attaches greater importance to environmental consciousness, topics such as clean energy are becoming relevant also from an investment viewpoint.
Nannette Hechler-Fayd’herbe , September 7
The recently theorised phenomenon of "disruption" is defined as a process whereby a product, a service or a solution disrupts the rules on an already established market. Technological progress, along with the globalisation of trade and demographic changes are now helping to (...)
