James MacNevin to Assume Role as Head of State Street Global Advisors in Asia Pacific

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation, announced that Lochiel Crafter has been named head of its Global Institutional Group, effective immediately, responsible for distribution efforts across the world. Crafter, who will be based in Boston, previously served as head of Asia Pacific for State Street Global Advisors, and assumes his new role from Cyrus Taraporevala, who was recently named president and chief executive officer of State Street Global Advisors. Crafter will report to Taraporevala.

“Lochiel has been an extremely important thought partner to me and a key part of our leadership team these past few years,” said Taraporevala. “He has a unique background in our industry, including experiences not only on the distribution and investment management front, but also as a client. That mix of perspectives is something we’ll benefit greatly from as we continue to focus on serving our clients’ evolving needs.”

Crafter is a nearly 30-year financial services industry veteran and member of State Street Global Advisors’ executive management group. Prior to leading State Street Global Advisors in Asia Pacific for the past five years, Crafter served as chief investment officer in the region for seven years. Prior to that, he served as chief executive officer of a large Australian superannuation fund. Crafter holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He earned his master’s degree from the University of Melbourne, and his bachelor’s degree from the University of New South Wales.

James MacNevin, who has been with State Street Global Advisors for 20 years, will take over for Crafter as head of Asia Pacific, also effective immediately. MacNevin most recently served as chief operating officer for the region and prior to that held a wide variety of roles across the globe. Among other accomplishments, MacNevin helped lead the launch of Australia’s first Exchange Traded Fund and established State Street Global Advisors’ presence in India. He will report to Crafter.

“James’ multi-disciplinary experience and record of success make him an ideal successor to Lochiel,” continued Taraporevala. “Both of today’s appointments are a testament to the depth of talent we have at State Street Global Advisors.”