S&P Global announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Quant House SAS (QuantHouse) to a company owned by Pierre Feligioni, one of QuantHouse’s original founders. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

QuantHouse provides end-to-end systematic trading solutions including ultra-low latency market data, algo trading development frameworks, proximity hosting and order routing to hedge funds, market makers, proprietary desks, brokers and sell-side firms.

“We are pleased to have agreed to sell QuantHouse to one of its original founders, Pierre Feligioni,” says S&P Global Market Intelligence President, Mike Chinn. “Mr. Feligioni’s extensive familiarity with QuantHouse provides the business and its employees with the best opportunity to invest in product enhancements and even more effectively serve clients while allowing S&P Global Market Intelligence to focus its resources on growth opportunities that most closely align with our vision.”

“QuantHouse is an innovative next generation company that has changed how capital markets participants trade, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead QuantHouse again,” says Pierre Feligioni. “While we leveraged S&P Global’s reach together for several years, we collectively believe that the time is right for QuantHouse to regain focus and flexibility to exploit growing market opportunities in North America, Europe and Asia. I am very excited to work with our staff and partners to make QuantHouse the leading provider of ultra-low latency trading solutions, and I look forward to connecting with our customers around the world to present the roadmap for our core solutions and our plan to invest in new products and services.”

QuantHouse has developed a strong global platform in recent years, with its expansion into new geographies such as Asia and the delivery of a series of market innovations in ultra-low latency market data and algorithmic trading. QuantHouse’s talented management team will remain with the company as it enters this new phase of its growth.

The close of the transaction is anticipated by mid-January.