People Moves

Today Robeco announced the appointment of Christoph von Reiche as Head of Global Distribution & Marketing and Executive Committee member with immediate effect. In this role, Mr. von Reiche will be responsible for Robeco’s global sales strategy and organization, sales teams in 15 countries, consultant relations efforts, direct retail distribution in the Netherlands and global marketing.

Mr. von Reiche has 22 years of experience in the financial services industry, including 14 years in asset management, mainly in sales. Previously, Mr. von Reiche was Head of Europe Institutional Business at JP Morgan Asset Management in London. From 1995 to 2014 he worked at Goldman Sachs in Frankfurt, where he held various positions, including country head of Germany, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (2011 -2014), which he joined in a sales role in 2003. He started his career as an analyst in Goldman Sachs’ Investment Banking division. During his time at Goldman Sachs Mr. von Reiche also worked in the Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities division for four years providing financing advice to financial institutions. Mr. von Reiche obtained a Master’s degree in Foreign Service and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Georgetown University in the US in 1995.

Robeco’s Chief Executive Officer, Gilbert Van Hassel, said: "I’m very happy that Christoph will be joining us as our new Head of Global Distribution & Marketing and Executive Committee member. His international mindset and experience at top-notch asset management firms as well his track record in running multi-location sales teams make him the right person to bring our distribution efforts to the next level and further improve our client servicing."

Christoph von Reiche said: “I’m very excited to join Robeco. The company’s intellectual property is unique in the world and has produced world-class investment capabilities in the areas of quant investing, credits, sustainability investing and emerging markets equities. I’m looking forward to helping the company to monetize its huge intellectual property and to enable our clients around the world to achieve their financial objectives through superior investment returns and solutions.”