With the US abdicating its responsibility, the leadership will be taken up by others. China has already signalled its keenness to take up the mantle. Other countries may also see an opportunity to get ahead in the race to a low-carbon future.
Donald Trump’s decision to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement on climate change has not come as a complete surprise given his numerous intimations to this effect, but is startling nonetheless. It is clearly a spanner in the works for the global project of decarbonisation and not without consequences – both economically and diplomatically – for the US. Thankfully the resolve among the other 194 signatories remains strong, with major greenhouse gas emitters including China, Australia, Russia, India and EU members having reiterated their commitment to the Paris accord ahead of Trump’s announcement. The following are a couple of high-level observations from us as long-term investors.
Again, Trump’s decision to break rank with the rest of the globe rests on very brittle foundations, and will make the already ambitious goal of limiting the global temperature rise to 2% above preindustrial levels harder. But the US contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions is just over onetenth (and falling), and the probability of Trump reversing the slide of coal and other polluting technologies is very slim for the reasons outlined above. As stewards of our clients’ capital we take the long view, and although we are disheartened by the announcement, will continue to rigorously assess how the companies we invest in are prepared for the eventual demise of the fossil fuel era.
Legg Mason , June 12
