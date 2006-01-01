Innovation

The Nomura Global High Conviction Fund, a locally domiciled wholesale fund that feeds into Nomura Funds Ireland - Global High Conviction Fund, is available in Malaysia from today to sophisticated investors. Among individuals, this category includes those whose total net personal assets exceed MYR 3 million or gross annual income exceeded MYR 300,000 in the preceding year.

“We celebrate 10 years in Malaysia today and this offering to individuals marks an important step in the growth of our business here. It signifies our commitment to serving Malaysian high net worth individuals who are increasingly looking beyond our shores to build a global investment portfolio for potentially better risk-adjusted returns,” said Ms. Nor Rejina Abdul Rahim, Managing Director and Country Head, Nomura Asset Management Malaysia.

The target fund domiciled in Ireland focuses on the best ideas of our global equities team for individual stock selection, with an emphasis on timely purchase of a select number of companies trading below intrinsic value.

It aims to provide investors with an opportunity to earn better returns through a highly concentrated, global equity portfolio of 17-25 stocks and is benchmarked to the MSCI All Country World Index.

“We see the benefits of diversification as relatively small beyond about 20-30 stocks, so with this strategy we look to concentrate our investments for potentially higher returns,” said Mr. Tom Wildgoose, Head of Equity Investment, Nomura Asset Management U.K. Ltd., and manager of the target fund.

Mr. Leslie Yap, Head of Investment, Nomura Asset Management Malaysia, will serve as the fund manager of the local feeder fund. The target fund is co-managed by Mr. Ilan Chaitowitz and supported by a team of 18 investment professionals.