People Moves

La Française appoints International Sales Manager for Italy

La Française continues to pursue its development strategy in Italy and has appointed Francesco Anselmo as International Sales Manager.

The international asset management firm with over €58 billion in assets under management is investing heavily, in terms of resources, in the Italian market. Francesco Anselmo, as International Sales Manager, will be responsible for developing the local retail market.

Luigi Brunetti, Country Head Italy, said “Francesco is a valuable addition to the local team. His hire clearly reflects the group’s commitment to developing the Italian market place. In addition to his sales experience, his energy, competence and enthusiasm will be key success factors in supporting our business partners and our strategy.”

Francesco Anselmo has ten years’ experience in the asset management industry with Société Générale, where he occupied various positions before becoming Sales Manager.

Francesco holds a bachelor of Economics and Commerce from the Università Politecnica delle Marche.

Next Finance , January 4

