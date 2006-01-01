LIMEYARD is a new, cutting-edge index provider launched in Zurich with in-depth knowledge of the market’s needs. Based on a unique cloud-based infrastructure offering a fast and secure environment, the index provider designs both white-labelled and LIMEYARD-branded indices. Founded by its Managing Partner and led by a team of reputable industry experts, the index provider has offices in New York, Paris, Zurich and now Vienna.

The Vienna Stock Exchange has acquired a stake in and is forming a joint-venture with LIMEYARD. This partnership will enable the two companies to benefit from significant synergies to develop an innovative range of indices. LIMEYARD provides its know-how in index operations, research, and product innovation as well as customer support. The Vienna Stock Exchange brings in real-time index calculation and data dissemination expertise on its internationally recognized infrastructure. The parties have agreed not to disclose the details of the transaction.

The index offering targets financial institutions using indices as underlyings for financial products such as certificates, warrants, bonds, ETFs (exchange-traded funds), and standardized derivatives such as futures and options.

Patrick Valovic, Founder & Managing Partner of LIMEYARD, commented: “Our ambition to compete with traditional index providers as a highly efficient, fully client-centric index provider makes our joint venture with the Vienna Stock Exchange a perfect fit. While we continue to establish a global range of “plain-vanilla” and innovative index offerings, we are now also able to offer our services in real time to a broader client base, together with the Vienna Stock Exchange. The close relationship between LIMEYARD and the Vienna Stock Exchange will further enable us to meet our clients’ needs in the best possible way.”

Christoph Boschan, CEO of the Vienna Stock Exchange, added: “With this move, we are pushing our growth strategy even further by diversifying our index business. LIMEYARD is the ideal partner for us thanks to their tech-driven innovation and agile approach to index calculation. Our customers will benefit from faster, automated services that have a high degree of reliability and a global scope. We’re happy to support the scaling-up of a thriving fintech such as LIMEYARD while also taking our index business to the next level. Working closely together will enable us to benefit from synergies in index innovation, calculation and development. And by calculating global indices in the future, we will increase our international visibility as a trading place.”