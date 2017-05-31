European Capitals’ Funds will remain managed by the same team led by Matthew Gordon Clark, Etienne Haubold, Stéphane Legrand and JC Morales Cortes. The European Capital team now constitutes the new private debt competence center of LGT Capital Partners.

With all legal and regulatory approvals obtained LGT Capital Partners’ acquisition of European Capital, announced in March2017, was completed on 31 May 2017. The European Capital team of more than 28 specialists can now be integrated into LGT Capital Partners as the private debt investment competence center.

In partnering up with European Capital, LGT Capital Partners has strengthened its investment competency in private markets and further enhanced its offering.

Continuity and further growth of private debt business

“We are pleased to have completed this transaction in a timely manner and to welcome our new, very experienced colleagues at LGT Capital Partners. We are looking forward to inform our clients about our European private debt offering and the team’s strong track record”, explains Roberto Paganoni, CEO LGT Capital Partners.

“Now as the team is on board the LGT Capital Partners’ platform, we can combine forces to achieve further growth in this asset class,” emphasizes JC Morales Cortes, Partner of European Capital.